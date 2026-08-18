India's Electoral Integrity Cited in Trump's Push for SAVE America Act

The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized India's electoral credibility on Tuesday, following remarks by former US President Donald Trump, who referenced India's voting procedures to advocate for stricter voter ID rules in the United States.

During a media briefing in New Delhi, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal refrained from directly addressing Trump's statement but underscored India's globally recognized election process. "I have no specific comments to make on these remarks. However, I can say that the credibility and robustness of India's election machinery are well-established facts globally," Jaiswal commented.

Trump, via a Truth Social post, echoed comments allegedly made by India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, comparing US and Indian requirements for voter identification. Citing India's last general election, Trump argued for the SAVE America Act, a measure designed to mandate voter ID and citizenship proof in federal US elections.