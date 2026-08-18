Mystery Projectile Strikes Minoan Dignity in Strait of Hormuz

A Liberia-flagged bulk carrier, Minoan Dignity, was hit by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in damage and a crew casualty. The Omani Coast Guard provided assistance. The incident highlights ongoing maritime disruptions in the strategic waterway amidst heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 20:04 IST
Mystery Projectile Strikes Minoan Dignity in Strait of Hormuz
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A report from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Tuesday revealed that the vessel Minoan Dignity was struck by an unknown projectile while navigating the Strait of Hormuz, inducing engine room damage and leading to a crew casualty.

The Omani Coast Guard responded promptly, assisting the vessel's remaining crew. Although maritime security sources linked the incident to the Liberia-flagged bulk carrier, no environmental damage has been recorded, and investigations are underway, according to UKMTO.

Tragically, the incident claimed the life of the vessel's chief engineer. As tensions persist along the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime passage, ship transits remain significantly reduced, contrasting sharply with higher pre-conflict figures witnessed before escalations between the United States and Iran.

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