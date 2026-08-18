Ivonne Baki Enters UN Secretary-General Race

Ecuadorian diplomat Ivonne Baki has officially entered the competition to become the United Nations' next secretary-general, with her candidacy backed by the Pacific island nation of Tonga. Baki will be up against seven other candidates vying to succeed Antonio Guterres in the global role next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 19:58 IST
Ivonne Baki Enters UN Secretary-General Race

Ecuadorian diplomat Ivonne Baki has thrown her hat into the ring for the position of the United Nations' secretary-general, as revealed by documents on Tuesday.

Backed by the Pacific island nation of Tonga, Baki is among eight candidates aiming to take over from Antonio Guterres.

Her candidacy comes as part of a competitive race that highlights her diplomatic credentials and aspirations for global leadership.

TRENDING

1
Judge Greenlights End of U.S. Protections for Ethiopians

Judge Greenlights End of U.S. Protections for Ethiopians

Global
2
Jharkhand's 'Abhar Yatra' Postponed Due to Weather, Inspires Examination Reforms

Jharkhand's 'Abhar Yatra' Postponed Due to Weather, Inspires Examination Ref...

India
3
Himachal Pradesh Battles Devastating Monsoon Disasters: Over 197 Deaths and ₹1,001 Crore in Damages

Himachal Pradesh Battles Devastating Monsoon Disasters: Over 197 Deaths and ...

India
4
US Trumpets India's Voter ID System: A Model for Integrity

US Trumpets India's Voter ID System: A Model for Integrity

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

Solar Cuts the Fuel Bill, Batteries Cut the Risk: A New Model for Rural Africa

Beyond Hunger: WHO Warns Food Crises Are Driving Disease, Poverty and Development Losses

Africa Builds Advanced Healthcare Capacity as Workforce Gaps and Urban Inequality Persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026