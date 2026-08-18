Ivonne Baki Enters UN Secretary-General Race
Ecuadorian diplomat Ivonne Baki has officially entered the competition to become the United Nations' next secretary-general, with her candidacy backed by the Pacific island nation of Tonga. Baki will be up against seven other candidates vying to succeed Antonio Guterres in the global role next year.
Ecuadorian diplomat Ivonne Baki has thrown her hat into the ring for the position of the United Nations' secretary-general, as revealed by documents on Tuesday.
Backed by the Pacific island nation of Tonga, Baki is among eight candidates aiming to take over from Antonio Guterres.
Her candidacy comes as part of a competitive race that highlights her diplomatic credentials and aspirations for global leadership.