The Trial of 'Keffe D': Unraveling Tupac's Murder Mystery

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, previously accused in Tupac Shakur's drive-by killing, is on trial after public admissions. His attorney suggests dismissing Davis' comments as 'bullshit'. The trial, revisiting the seminal rap history event, weighs whether Davis' admissions were self-promotion or his truth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 15:31 IST
The Trial of 'Keffe D': Unraveling Tupac's Murder Mystery

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, known for his suspected involvement in the drive-by shooting that killed iconic rapper Tupac Shakur, is currently on trial. Despite his public admissions that contributed to his arrest, his lawyer has made an unusual plea to the jury: dismiss his client’s past comments as 'bullshit'.

Davis was arrested 27 years after Shakur's tragic death near the Las Vegas Strip in 1996. Although police long suspected him, only his revelations in interviews and his 2019 memoir provided sufficient evidence for charges. His defense now hinges on debunking his own statements, a strategy noted to potentially sway jurors.

The high-profile trial revisits a pivotal moment in rap history known for escalating East and West Coast rivalries. Jurors will determine whether Davis' narrative is genuine or a fabricated tale for attention, offering Shakur's family a chance for long-awaited closure.

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