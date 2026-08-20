EU's Gas Storage Crisis: Facing Winter Challenges

The European Union currently faces no immediate risks regarding its natural gas supply, as storage facilities are filled to 62% of their capacity, stated European Commission spokesperson Eva Hrncirova on Thursday.

Despite this assurance, EU nations are experiencing challenges in filling gas storage tanks for the coming winter. Skyrocketing gas prices, spurred by the geopolitical tensions following the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, have dissuaded companies from purchasing and storing fuel.

In comparison, the EU's gas storage was at 74% capacity at the same period last year, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.