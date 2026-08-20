Diplomatic Dynamics: China's Call for Korean Peninsula Peace

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged South Korea to maintain a neutral stance amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington. Emphasizing the need for the U.S. to abandon its 'hostile' policy toward Pyongyang, Wang highlighted the necessity of peace on the Korean Peninsula in his meeting with South Korean National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac.

In discussions held in Seoul, Wang also met with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. He reiterated the fundamental solution to the ongoing Korean Peninsula tensions as being rooted in diplomatic resolutions and trust-building. Wang called on South Korea to achieve strategic autonomy by engaging with major powers, including China and the U.S., on equal terms.

Amid North Korea's persistent rejection of denuclearisation and its recent missile tests, Wang emphasized the Chinese interest in fostering peaceful relations. Meanwhile, South Korea continues to seek pragmatic solutions, including the resumption of dialogue, with support from China in its policy towards North Korea.