ICC Rescinds Demerit Points for Pitches in Pakistan and Canada Amid Appeals

On Thursday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the outcomes of its review concerning pitch ratings after appeals from both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Canada (CC) regarding penalties imposed in June. The ICC Appeals Panel conducted a thorough review, examining match footage, Match Referees' reports, and comments from team captains, as stated in an ICC Media release.

The demerit point initially assigned to Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium following an 'Unsatisfactory' pitch rating for the third Men's ODI between Pakistan and Australia on June 4 has been rescinded. The ICC panel concluded that although the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process guidelines were adhered to by the Match Referee, the pitch did not exhibit excessive unevenness or spin.

In Toronto, the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground had been sanctioned with an 'Unsatisfactory' rating for the Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match on June 8 and further received an 'Unfit' rating for its condition during the Canada-Netherlands game on June 16. The Appeals Panel determined the pitch on June 8 was satisfactory, withdrawing the associated demerit point. However, three demerit points for the 'Unfit' pitch on June 16 remain, as the panel deemed the conditions dangerous and consistent with an unfit pitch classification.