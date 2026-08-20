Breaking Beyond Raygun: Redefining Perceptions Post-Olympics

In the aftermath of Australian breaker Rachael 'Raygun' Gunn's maligned Olympic routine, the breaking community is working to redefine how the art form is perceived, particularly in light of its broader Olympic exposure.

Gunn faced intense scrutiny after failing to score in the 2024 Paris Olympics, drawing ridicule. Her story will feature prominently in Netflix's upcoming documentary 'Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly,' which revisits an event that still weighs on the breaking community.

Despite this, the passion within the community persists. The art has seen revived interest and participation, though sponsorship has waned post-Paris. Looking forward, breaking will continue to develop independently, as enthusiasts foster its growth beyond its Olympic stint.