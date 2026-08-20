Historic Payouts: U.S. Open Smashes Prize Money Records
The 2023 U.S. Open will feature a record-breaking $108 million in prize money, the largest in tennis history. Winners of both the men's and women's singles will receive $5.5 million each. The tournament also set a record for first-round earnings, increasing them by 27% to $140,000.
The 2023 U.S. Open is set to distribute a staggering $108 million in prize money, shattering previous records and marking the largest purse in tennis history. Announced on Thursday, this amounts to a 20% increase from last year's prize fund.
Both the men's and women's singles champions stand to earn $5.5 million each, a 10% increase from last year, establishing a new benchmark for Grand Slam tournament winnings. This move underscores the U.S. Open's commitment to enhancing player compensation.
In addition, the tournament has introduced a Grand Slam record for first-round payouts, now at $140,000, marking a 27% rise. The announcement coincides with the formation of a Grand Slam Player Council aimed at amplifying players' voices on important issues like prize money.
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