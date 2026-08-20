Iran Condemns New U.S. Sanctions as 'Economic Terrorism'

Iran's foreign ministry has strongly criticized the newly imposed U.S. economic and trade sanctions, labeling them as 'economic terrorism' and crimes against humanity. The ministry claims that these measures unfairly target ordinary Iranian citizens.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stark warning about wide-reaching economic consequences for any nation that offers assistance to Iran. He cautioned about unprecedented economic warfare and global isolation for those disregarding his warning.

Despite the heavy sanctions, Tehran's foreign ministry asserted that they would remain steadfast in protecting their independence, national sovereignty, and broader national interests.