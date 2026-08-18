Meta Legal Battle: Social Media's Impact on Youth Under Scrutiny

A coalition of 29 states is suing Meta Platforms, alleging that Facebook and Instagram are designed to harm young users' mental health. The trial, a major legal test for the company's business model, may result in civil penalties and significant changes to its platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 21:46 IST
Meta Legal Battle: Social Media's Impact on Youth Under Scrutiny
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A federal court case in California has placed Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, under scrutiny for allegedly causing harm to young users. A coalition of 29 states claims that the platforms are designed to be addictive and detrimental to mental health.

Megan O'Neill, a deputy California attorney general, told the jury that Meta's strategy involved making users, especially children, remain engaged to harvest data. The case is poised to test Meta's accountability, with potential penalties reaching up to $1.4 trillion. The trial could force changes to social media operations globally.

The legal action follows testimonials and investigations, including whistleblower Frances Haugen's 2021 claims that Meta prioritized profits over user safety. Attorneys general aim to enforce age restrictions and limit features like infinite scrolling. Meta executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, are expected to testify during the six-week trial.

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