Ronaldinho's Unexpected Italian Adventure with Ravenna FC

Legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho has joined Italian Serie C club Ravenna FC. While he has taken a stake in the club, he remains uncertain about returning to the field. His signing aims to galvanize local support, with aspirations of elevating Ravenna FC to Italy's top football league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 00:28 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 00:28 IST
Ronaldinho's Unexpected Italian Adventure with Ravenna FC
Ronaldinho

In a surprising move, Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho arrived in Italy on Thursday, having officially joined Serie C team Ravenna FC. The ex-World Cup winner is not only part of the club but has also invested in it. Despite joining the team, the 46-year-old was non-committal about a return to playing.

Ronaldinho's signing, announced in June, marks his first affiliation with a club since playing for Fluminense in 2015. A 2005 Ballon d'Or recipient and former star of teams like Barcelona, Ronaldinho is associated with Ravenna FC, a club owned by his friend Ignazio Cipriani, who aims to elevate it to Italy’s top football league.

Although Ronaldinho will miss Ravenna's season opener against Reggiana, his arrival is seen as a morale booster. Cipriani hopes the football legend's presence will attract fans. Ronaldinho, with optimism, hinted at the possibility of playing his 300th career goal. "I'm here to help," he stated, emphasizing friendship as his motive.

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