Harry Brook Shines at Headingley as England Dominate Pakistan
Harry Brook starred for England against Pakistan, scoring 91 runs, propelling them to a strong position on day two of the first test at Headingley. Supported by Dan Lawrence, Joe Root, and Jordan Cox, England opened a commanding lead, with Pakistan struggling to regain control in a crucial test match.
England's batsman Harry Brook showcased exceptional skill on the second day of the first test at Headingley, leading the hosts to a dominant position against Pakistan.
Brook, with assistance from recalled player Dan Lawrence, delivered an impressive performance, contributing 91 runs to the team's commanding 195-run lead.
Despite challenging weather conditions, England capitalized on Pakistan's fielding errors to close the day at 366-8, maintaining momentum with an aggressive run rate reminiscent of the Bazball era.
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