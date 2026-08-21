Harry Brook Shines at Headingley as England Dominate Pakistan

England's batsman Harry Brook showcased exceptional skill on the second day of the first test at Headingley, leading the hosts to a dominant position against Pakistan.

Brook, with assistance from recalled player Dan Lawrence, delivered an impressive performance, contributing 91 runs to the team's commanding 195-run lead.

Despite challenging weather conditions, England capitalized on Pakistan's fielding errors to close the day at 366-8, maintaining momentum with an aggressive run rate reminiscent of the Bazball era.