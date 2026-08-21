Harry Brook Shines at Headingley as England Dominate Pakistan

Harry Brook starred for England against Pakistan, scoring 91 runs, propelling them to a strong position on day two of the first test at Headingley. Supported by Dan Lawrence, Joe Root, and Jordan Cox, England opened a commanding lead, with Pakistan struggling to regain control in a crucial test match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 01:28 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 01:28 IST
Harry Brook Shines at Headingley as England Dominate Pakistan
Harry Brook

England's batsman Harry Brook showcased exceptional skill on the second day of the first test at Headingley, leading the hosts to a dominant position against Pakistan.

Brook, with assistance from recalled player Dan Lawrence, delivered an impressive performance, contributing 91 runs to the team's commanding 195-run lead.

Despite challenging weather conditions, England capitalized on Pakistan's fielding errors to close the day at 366-8, maintaining momentum with an aggressive run rate reminiscent of the Bazball era.

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