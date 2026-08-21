Pegula Edges Anisimova in Dramatic Cincinnati Open Clash

Jessica Pegula emerged victorious against Amanda Anisimova at the Cincinnati Open on Thursday, clinching a spot in the semi-finals following a nail-biting match. Pegula, ranked third in the world, fought off Anisimova's persistent challenges, securing a win with her powerful serves and strategic plays.

In a match defined by momentum swings, Pegula initially took the lead, but Anisimova rallied in the second set, exploiting her opponent's brief medical timeout. Despite Anisimova's aggressive performance and early control in the match, Pegula reclaimed her dominance in the decisive set.

Ultimately, Pegula's resilience and precision ensured her advance to the next stage, where she will face either Iga Swiatek or Elena Rybakina. Anisimova displayed commendable spirit, despite her struggle with unforced errors throughout the match.