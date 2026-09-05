Oasis' Triumphant Reunion at Venice Film Festival

The Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, of Oasis arrived at the Venice Film Festival for the documentary 'Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger', focusing on their reunion tour. The film highlights forgiveness and reconciliation as the brothers repair their fractured relationship, captivating fans globally during their successful tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 21:07 IST
Oasis' Triumphant Reunion at Venice Film Festival
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In a mesmerizing return, the iconic Gallagher brothers made their way to the Venice Film Festival, heralding a new documentary on Oasis' legendary reunion tour.

The film, 'Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger', delves into the repaired bond between Liam and Noel as they embarked on their worldwide musical journey, showcasing the power of reconciliation.

The documentary highlights the gradual thawing of icy sibling ties, celebrated by fans across continents, as Oasis embarked on an electrifying tour that reignited the magic of the ’90s iconic band.

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