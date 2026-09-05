Oasis' Triumphant Reunion at Venice Film Festival

In a mesmerizing return, the iconic Gallagher brothers made their way to the Venice Film Festival, heralding a new documentary on Oasis' legendary reunion tour.

The film, 'Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger', delves into the repaired bond between Liam and Noel as they embarked on their worldwide musical journey, showcasing the power of reconciliation.

The documentary highlights the gradual thawing of icy sibling ties, celebrated by fans across continents, as Oasis embarked on an electrifying tour that reignited the magic of the ’90s iconic band.