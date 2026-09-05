India's Dominance: Pakistan Skittled for 55 in Asia Cup Clash

India showcased a dominant performance against Pakistan in the women's Asia Cup, dismissing them for just 55 runs. Shree Charani and Prema Rawat starred with the ball, each claiming three wickets. Despite early resistance, Pakistan's batting faltered, leading to a comprehensive victory for India in Dubai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 21:37 IST
India's Dominance: Pakistan Skittled for 55 in Asia Cup Clash
Team India were exceptional with the ball (Photo: @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI

In a commanding display of cricket at the women's Asia Cup in Dubai, India overwhelmed arch-rivals Pakistan, bowling them out for a mere 55 runs. Indian bowlers Shree Charani and Prema Rawat delivered fiery spells that dismantled the opposition with precision.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan's openers Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar initially showed resilience, forming a cautious 27-run partnership. However, their efforts were short-lived as Shafali Varma's breakthrough started a batting collapse, which was further exacerbated by Charani and Rawat's relentless bowling.

As the innings progressed, Pakistan crumbled under pressure, with Charani claiming three crucial wickets and Rawat adding significant breakthroughs. Deepti Sharma and Shafali Varma provided the finishing touches, ensuring Pakistan was dismissed for an underwhelming total. India's bowlers were at the pinnacle of their prowess, leading to a compelling victory.

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