Andhra Pradesh CM Unveils Key Benefits for Government Employees and Pensioners

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has rolled out a significant set of measures addressing long-standing demands from government employees. Key announcements include the establishment of the 12th Pay Revision Commission, disbursement of two pending Dearness Allowance (DA) instalments, and an additional quantum of pension starting January 2027. This was confirmed after a conclave with various employee associations, during which the Chief Minister emphasized the indispensable role of employees in governance.

Specifically, the government has committed to pay the DA instalments due since July 1, 2024, and January 1, 2025, with the October 2026 salaries. Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association State President Surya Narayana highlighted these announcements as pivotal, noting the inclusion of pension enhancements scheduled for January 2027. Furthermore, civil employees will receive one annual surrender leave while police personnel will be given two, reflecting the demands of their roles.

The government also intends to optimize the Employees Health Scheme, initiating regular payments to the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust. Despite a challenging financial backdrop, detailed to employees by the government, this plan is expected to cost approximately Rs 2,880 crore annually. Meanwhile, further discussions on outstanding issues for various staff categories are underway, with a Cabinet Sub-Committee tasked to resolve these promptly.