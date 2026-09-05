PM Modi to Inaugurate Development Projects in Gujarat Amid Grand 'Swachhata Se Swagat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Vadodara and Navsari on September 8, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for multiple development projects in Gujarat, according to a release from the Chief Minister's office. Gujarat has launched a special cleanliness initiative, 'Swachhata Se Swagat', to honour the Prime Minister’s visit.

The initiative echoes Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which has become a nationwide movement. Modi remarked that inclusive efforts are vital, stating, 'Sab ka Prayas is equally important to support the Swachhta Abhiyan.' He noted the next generation's dedication to cleanliness, reflecting on changes in everyday behaviors.

During Modi's tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister, he initiated projects like the Nirmal Gujarat programme, turning cleanliness into a mass movement. Under 'Swachhata Se Swagat', extensive cleaning and tree plantation drives are being held across Vadodara and Navsari. The campaign has reached 250 villages and collected 1,835 metric tonnes of solid waste. Public awareness initiatives support the ongoing environmental efforts.