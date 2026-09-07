Srinagar’s Home Chefs Cook Up Future Food Ventures

The 'Home Chef' cooking competition in Srinagar became a platform for women home chefs to exhibit their culinary prowess and consider launching their own food enterprises. Hosted by Dhara in partnership with the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Srinagar, the event took place in Zakura, on the city's fringes.

With six finalists competing live, the competition attracted around 400-500 initial registrations. Aimed at providing women home chefs with a stage to demonstrate their culinary talents, the initiative also encouraged starting food businesses, particularly cloud kitchens, in the tourist-friendly city of Srinagar.

Organizers emphasized empowering women through the contest, which included attractive prizes. The winners were to receive a scooter and cash prizes. Chef Yasin Reshi from IHM noted the growing appeal of home-cooked meals, predicting a bright future for such ventures, especially with Srinagar's tourism appeal.