Tensions Rise in the Gulf: Iran's New Shipping Corridor Through the Strait of Hormuz

Iran plans to announce a new restricted zone in the Gulf amid heightened tensions over shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz. This development follows a series of U.S.-Iran military strikes that have disrupted oil flows, leading to increased oil prices. Iran faces economic strain due to U.S. sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 13:34 IST
Tensions Rise in the Gulf: Iran's New Shipping Corridor Through the Strait of Hormuz
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Iran is on the brink of declaring a new restricted zone in the Gulf, affecting shipping routes through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, as recent military exchanges with the U.S. have sent oil prices soaring. The new zone aligns with areas affected by the U.S. blockade of Iran, according to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

Details about the zone remain sparse, but inclusion of any ship entering this zone on a sanctions list is expected. Additionally, Iran plans to map a new international shipping corridor with Omani partnership, conditional on a cessation of American 'sabotage and threats' against Iran. Six months into the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, military actions resumed after a brief ceasefire, with recent strikes targeting Iranian oil tankers.

As the tensions continue, Iran's economy feels the squeeze from U.S. sanctions targeting its oil exports, while President Trump's administration faces its own pressures with the hike in fuel prices. Despite reduced oil flow through the Strait, the U.S. Navy maintains substantial throughput, as Energy Secretary Chris Wright asserts improved pipeline access is mitigating the impact of Iranian disruptions.

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