Celebrated Malayalam Filmmaker R. Sarath Passes Away: A Cinematic Legacy Remembered

Renowned Malayalam filmmaker R. Sarath, acclaimed for his cinematic works such as ‘Sayahnam’, ‘Sthithi’, and ‘Seelabathi’, died on Monday in Thiruvananthapuram. Chief Minister VD Satheesan led tributes, highlighting Sarath's rich legacy in film.

Chief Minister VD Satheesan described Sarath as a pioneering director whose debut film 'Saayahnnam' garnered seven state awards. Notably, his documentary on Raja Ravi Varma was also highly praised. The Chief Minister termed Sarath's death an “irreparable loss” to both the film industry and cultural community, extending condolences to his family.

The Kerala government honored Sarath's contributions by announcing official funeral proceedings, scheduled for Monday evening at Santhikavadam. Officials, including the District Collector and Police Commissioner, will oversee arrangements, including police honors. Tributes are pouring in on social media from fans and the film fraternity alike, reflecting on Sarath’s indelible impact. (ANI)