Investor Jitters Escalate Amid Surging Oil Prices and Political Tensions

Financial markets were on edge on Monday as rising oil prices, conflicts in the Middle East, and political tensions in Europe spurred investor anxiety. The impending release of crucial U.S. inflation data intensified the apprehension.

Tehran's announcement of a restricted zone near the Strait of Hormuz, following U.S. military actions against Iranian tankers, contributed to the surge in Brent crude futures, now at $97.6 a barrel. The growing costs of diesel, essential for transportation and manufacturing, exacerbate inflationary concerns.

Central banks are expected to react with interest rate hikes, including the European Central Bank, which is anticipated to raise rates to 2.75%, with further increases likely. Political turmoil, such as the rise of the AfD in Germany, and potential shifts in France, could destabilize the euro, affecting global markets.