Controversial Legacy: Thousands Gather to Honor Ratko Mladic

Thousands of people congregated outside a church in Belgrade to honor former Bosnian Serb General Ratko Mladic, who passed away last week while serving a life sentence for genocide and war crimes. Despite his convictions for the 1995 Srebrenica massacre and the siege of Sarajevo, Mladic is still revered by many Serbs both in Serbia and Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic.

Supporters carrying Serbian flags and portraits of Mladic, adorned in a traditional Serbian military cap, gathered to light candles and pay their respects. Free bus services were provided from various locations in Bosnia and Serbia for mourners wishing to attend Monday's memorial, which culminated in Mladic's burial.

Mladic's death has invoked strong emotions tied to Yugoslavia's breakup and subsequent ethnic conflicts. Despite Mladic's contentious legacy, his funeral has sparked a conversation on the lingering impact of the Balkans' conflicts, as EU officials postponed visits due to the perceived glorification of Mladic's actions.