Assam Honors Bhupen Hazarika with Birth Centenary Celebrations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the grand celebration of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary on November 29 in Delhi, attended by PM Modi. Ceremonies in Assam honor the iconic musician's legacy, ensuring the younger generation learns about his contributions to Indian music and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 13:11 IST
Assam Honors Bhupen Hazarika with Birth Centenary Celebrations
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI), Dr Bhupen Hazarika (Photo/X/ @himantabiswa)Assam Minister Bimal Borah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that the birth centenary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika will be celebrated with a high-profile event on November 29 in New Delhi, also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The announcement highlights the state's efforts to commemorate the iconic singer's legacy with extensive ceremonies across Assam.

Chief Minister Sarma noted that the celebrations have been thoughtfully organized by the state government, recognizing Dr. Hazarika's monumental impact on music and culture. Sarma paid floral tributes, underlining the significance of the celebrations, which also aim to educate future generations about Hazarika's work.

Assam Minister Bimal Borah emphasized the importance of familiarizing young people with Bhupen Hazarika's creations through day-long programs at the Bhupen Hazarika Samanwaya Teerth. Born in 1926, Hazarika's artistic contributions have left a lasting legacy in Indian music and culture, remembered fondly on his 100th birth anniversary.

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