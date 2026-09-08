Supreme Court Grants Interim Relief to Rajpal Yadav in Cheque-Bounce Case

The Supreme Court has instructed Rajpal Yadav to deposit Rs 5 crore to delay his surrender in a cheque-bounce case. Yadav challenges his conviction, arguing a subsequent settlement invalidates the original complaints. The case arises from dishonoured cheques related to film financing, involving Murli Projects Pvt Ltd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 19:25 IST
Supreme Court Grants Interim Relief to Rajpal Yadav in Cheque-Bounce Case
Rajpal Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court has temporarily shielded actor Rajpal Yadav from surrendering in a cheque-bounce case, mandating a Rs 5 crore deposit by Wednesday. This reprieve comes as Yadav contests a July 10 ruling by the Delhi High Court, which upheld his conviction and three-month imprisonment under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

A bench led by the Chief Justice passed the order following a plea that questioned the High Court's decision requiring Yadav to serve his sentence by September 10. The court case stems from complaints by Murli Projects Pvt Ltd, over dishonoured cheques related to the financing of Yadav's film, Ata Pata Lapata.

Yadav argues that a subsequent settlement rendered the original complaints unsustainable, referencing a 2013 agreement with Murli Projects for a Rs 10.40 crore settlement. He cites the Supreme Court's Gimpex ruling, asserting that the complaints should have ceased given the settlement. The matter will continue on September 15.

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