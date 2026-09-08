Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Mobile Jammers at Satya Niketan Collapse Site

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has voiced serious allegations against authorities, claiming mobile phone signal jammers were deliberately installed at the Satya Niketan collapse site to prevent trapped individuals from reaching out for help or relaying information on casualties. AAP's State President, Saurabh Bharadwaj, expressed concerns over delayed response efforts and questioned the rationale behind such installations.

Countering these allegations, the Delhi Police have firmly denied the presence of any mobile jammers, describing the rumors as entirely false. However, Saurabh Bharadwaj insists he witnessed the disruption of phone signals firsthand, alleging governmental misconduct and accusing the BJP-led administration of ulterior motives to obscure the incident's true scale.

The tragic collapse, attributed to unauthorized construction activities at the site, has reignited demands for stringent building inspections. In light of the catastrophe that claimed seven lives, amicus curiae Ajit Kumar Sinha has petitioned the Supreme Court to expand safety audits across Delhi's PGs and hostels, underscoring the urgent need for systemic reform to prevent recurrent tragedies.