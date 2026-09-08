Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Mobile Jammers at Satya Niketan Collapse Site

The AAP accused authorities of installing mobile jammers at the Satya Niketan collapse site to prevent communication and conceal casualties, claims denied by Delhi Police. Criticism focused on delayed rescue operations and alleged governmental negligence. The Supreme Court has been urged to extend building inspections following recurring collapse incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 17:00 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Mobile Jammers at Satya Niketan Collapse Site
Delhi AAP State President Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has voiced serious allegations against authorities, claiming mobile phone signal jammers were deliberately installed at the Satya Niketan collapse site to prevent trapped individuals from reaching out for help or relaying information on casualties. AAP's State President, Saurabh Bharadwaj, expressed concerns over delayed response efforts and questioned the rationale behind such installations.

Countering these allegations, the Delhi Police have firmly denied the presence of any mobile jammers, describing the rumors as entirely false. However, Saurabh Bharadwaj insists he witnessed the disruption of phone signals firsthand, alleging governmental misconduct and accusing the BJP-led administration of ulterior motives to obscure the incident's true scale.

The tragic collapse, attributed to unauthorized construction activities at the site, has reignited demands for stringent building inspections. In light of the catastrophe that claimed seven lives, amicus curiae Ajit Kumar Sinha has petitioned the Supreme Court to expand safety audits across Delhi's PGs and hostels, underscoring the urgent need for systemic reform to prevent recurrent tragedies.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Energy Drinks May Trap Tired Teens in a Cycle of Lost Sleep

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

Unlocking Tonga’s Economy: Why Finance, Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key to Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026