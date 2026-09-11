Reviving Traditions: Global Athletes Flock to Kyrgyzstan for Nomad Games

The Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan attract athletes from 100 countries to compete in traditional sports like horseback archery and Kok Boru. Celebrating nomadic heritage, the games have grown since 2014, drawing global leaders and promoting cultural diplomacy. London-based athletes relish the unique experience far from home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 13:48 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 13:48 IST
Reviving Traditions: Global Athletes Flock to Kyrgyzstan for Nomad Games

In the remote gorges of northern Kyrgyzstan, London-based executive coach Becca Sweetman participates in the Nomad Games, where she represents the Great Britain team in horseback archery, a sport she discovered eight years ago.

The biennial Nomad Games, celebrating traditional nomad sports, now draw over 3,000 athletes from more than 100 countries. The games were held in their original location of Kyrgyzstan, attracting high-profile figures such as Vladimir Putin, Tayyip Erdogan, and Narendra Modi during their visit for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

Among the participants is Sam Pollard, a London consultant, competing in the tug of war. The event not only showcases skilled athletes from nomadic backgrounds but also enthusiasts from the West, like Pollard, fascinated by unique sports like Kok Boru, a variation of polo played with a sheep carcass.

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