Pacific Leaders Back New Labour Forum to Shape the Region’s Workforce

Pacific Island leaders have endorsed the creation of a regional Labour Ministers Meeting, giving employment, workforce development and workers' rights a stronger place in high-level regional decision-making.

The endorsement came during the 55th Pacific Islands Forum, held in Koror, Palau, from 31 August to 3 September 2026. Leaders recognised that labour governance now carries major consequences for economic resilience, labour mobility, skills development, workforce sustainability and inclusive growth across the Blue Pacific.

Years of Regional Discussion Lead to a Breakthrough

Calls for a dedicated Pacific Labour Ministers Meeting first emerged in 2019, reflecting a growing need for countries to discuss shared workforce pressures through a permanent regional platform. Momentum increased at the Pacific Labour Ministers Meeting held in Nadi in May 2026 with support from the International Labour Organization, where ministers agreed to pursue the mechanism within the Pacific Islands Forum's regional governance structure.

The Nadi discussions also reinforced the importance of tripartite engagement, giving governments, employers' organisations and workers' representatives a meaningful role in shaping regional labour priorities. This approach can help ensure that policy decisions reflect the practical experiences of businesses and workers, rather than relying only on government perspectives.

A Stronger Voice for Workers and Employers

Martin Wandera, Director of the ILO Office for Pacific Island Countries, described the leaders' endorsement as a significant step towards giving labour and workforce concerns the sustained political attention they require.

A dedicated meeting will allow Pacific governments to work together on employment, labour mobility, social protection, skills development and the changing future of work. These issues are closely connected across island economies, where small labour markets, migration, climate pressures and shortages of skilled workers can affect entire communities.

Regular ministerial discussions could support better coordination between countries while strengthening social dialogue with employers and workers. They may also help governments develop policies that create fair employment opportunities, protect vulnerable workers and prepare younger generations for changing workplace demands.

Labour Policies Join the Wider Regional Agenda

The new ministerial mechanism will complement the Forum Economic Ministers Meeting and the Forum Trade Ministers Meeting. Bringing labour discussions alongside economic and trade planning could improve policy coordination and ensure that regional growth strategies consider the people whose work supports Pacific economies.

Leaders said the meeting would provide focused leadership on workforce priorities and contribute to the Resources and Economic Development goals of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

The ILO has welcomed the decision and expressed readiness to offer technical assistance within its mandate, including support for the meeting and the delivery of its agreed outcomes. This work will build on the five-year cooperation agreement signed by the ILO and the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat in 2024.