Asia-Pacific Nations Link Trade Growth with Better Jobs and Fairer Work

Trade and investment can create jobs, strengthen businesses and support economic growth across Asia and the Pacific. Workers and enterprises will only experience those gains when governments coordinate their policies, enforce labour protections and involve employers and workers in decision-making.

That message shaped an International Labour Organization regional seminar held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from 18 to 21 August 2026. More than 30 representatives from labour ministries, trade ministries, employers' groups and workers' organisations joined the event, titled Trade, Investment and Decent Work: Fostering Development in Asia-Pacific.

Delegates came from Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Thailand. Their discussions explored how countries can turn growing trade and investment flows into secure employment, stronger enterprises, useful skills and economic opportunities that are shared more widely.

Trade Growth Does Not Automatically Create Decent Work

Joni Simpson, ILO Country Director for Sri Lanka and the Maldives, said trade and investment hold enormous potential to generate employment, support sustainable development and make enterprises more competitive. She stressed that these outcomes require labour and trade policymakers to work closely with employers and workers.

Participants examined regional trade and labour trends, labour commitments included in trade and investment arrangements, responsible business conduct, productivity and the development of sustainable enterprises. They also considered how businesses can remain competitive while respecting labour rights and providing safer, fairer and more productive workplaces.

The seminar brought labour and trade officials into the same discussions with employers' and workers' representatives, creating space for groups that often approach economic policy from different perspectives to identify shared concerns. This kind of cooperation is becoming more important as trade agreements, investment decisions and technological changes increasingly influence wages, working conditions, job security and demand for skills.

Countries Call for Stronger and More Regular Dialogue

Many delegates said consultation between government institutions and social partners remains limited, even though trade and investment policies can reshape national labour markets. Structured discussions are often held irregularly or after major decisions have already been made, leaving workers, employers and smaller businesses with fewer opportunities to influence policies that directly affect them.

Each participating country prepared a national action plan setting out priorities for making trade and investment more supportive of decent work. Common challenges included weak coordination between institutions, limited understanding of labour provisions, low awareness of responsible business practices among small and medium-sized enterprises, and insufficient participation by employers' and workers' organisations.

The national plans identified stronger social dialogue, better enforcement of labour laws, responsible business conduct and improved policy coordination as key areas for action. Delegates also highlighted the potential for trade and investment to create jobs, upgrade technology, strengthen workforce skills and help domestic enterprises join regional and global markets.

National Plans Could Turn Regional Ideas into Action

Preliminary findings from an ILO stakeholder survey on Trade and Decent Work in Asia gave participants further insight into how governments, employers and workers engage in trade and labour discussions. The survey also examined their views on how international commerce and investment affect businesses, employees and employment conditions.

The country action plans will support continued cooperation among national institutions and may guide future technical assistance from the ILO. Their success will depend on whether countries maintain dialogue, assign responsibilities and translate their priorities into practical policies that workers and enterprises can experience in their daily lives.

The seminar was organised through the ILO IMPLEMENT project, with funding from the Government of Flanders, Belgium. ILO initiatives supported by Japan, Canada and the European Union also provided financial and technical assistance. The project helps governments and social partners strengthen stakeholder participation and promote decent work within trade and investment arrangements.