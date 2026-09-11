Siddharth P Malhotra Urges Stop to 'Kamal Aur Meena' Speculations

Filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra requests media and public to halt speculation about his film 'Kamal Aur Meena'. He emphasizes that official details will be disclosed only after formal agreements. Malhotra notes the potential harm of unconfirmed reports and assures that announcements will be made directly from the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 14:49 IST
Siddharth P Malhotra Urges Stop to 'Kamal Aur Meena' Speculations
Siddharth P Malhotra (Photo/Instagram/@siddharthpmalhotra). Image Credit: ANI

In a recent plea to the media, filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra has called for an end to premature speculation surrounding his much-anticipated project, 'Kamal Aur Meena'. He stated that formal announcements will be made after essential contracts are finalized.

While thanking the public for their interest, Malhotra highlighted the negative impact of rumors on the film and its stakeholders. He confirmed ongoing progress but clarified that casting and key partnerships remain undecided and will be disclosed in due time.

Malhotra also addressed social media buzz about Saif Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri's involvement, firmly denying any official casting confirmations. Meanwhile, Malhotra's upcoming series 'Shaque: Trust No One', set for a September 2026 release on Netflix, continues to stir excitement.

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