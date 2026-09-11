Nagpur's Marbat Festival: A Symbolic March Against Evil

Nagpur recently celebrated the centuries-old Marbat Festival, a vibrant cultural tradition held annually in the month of Bhadrapada. The event attracts thousands to its processions, where citizens carry giant effigies that symbolize evil forces and societal issues.

The Marbat Festival stands out for its unique blend of cultural tradition and social activism. The effigies—crafted from bamboo, paper, and cloth—serve as canvas for highlighting social evils and pressing societal concerns. Participants also carry smaller effigies known as Badgyas, representing demons and negative influences, reinforcing the festival's rich symbolism.

Amidst music, slogans, and traditional chants, the processions weave through Nagpur's streets, forming a spectacle that draws large crowds. This age-old practice culminates in the burning of effigies, embodying the traditional belief that good ultimately triumphs over evil. The Marbat Festival remains a significant cultural event in Nagpur, advocating for community cohesion and moral victory.