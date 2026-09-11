James Rodriguez Returns Home: A New Chapter with Atletico Nacional

James Rodriguez, Colombia's celebrated midfielder, returns to play on home turf with Atletico Nacional. Having left Colombia at 16, Rodriguez's career soared during the 2014 World Cup, landing him a move to Real Madrid. Now, at 35, he joins Nacional with a contract running until 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 15:16 IST
James Rodriguez Returns Home: A New Chapter with Atletico Nacional
James Rodriguez

Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez has made a homecoming, joining Atletico Nacional after an illustrious international career. The 35-year-old, who recently played for MLS club Minnesota United, has inked a deal extending until June 2027.

Rodriguez's career took off after leaving Colombia at 16, with significant stints at Porto, AS Monaco, and Real Madrid, where he transferred for €75 million following his Golden Boot victory at the 2014 World Cup.

This move to Nacional, marking his 14th club across 12 countries, is set to be a significant chapter for one of Colombia's most decorated players, who has amassed 25 club trophies and 131 international caps.

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