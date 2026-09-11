James Rodriguez Returns Home: A New Chapter with Atletico Nacional

Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez has made a homecoming, joining Atletico Nacional after an illustrious international career. The 35-year-old, who recently played for MLS club Minnesota United, has inked a deal extending until June 2027.

Rodriguez's career took off after leaving Colombia at 16, with significant stints at Porto, AS Monaco, and Real Madrid, where he transferred for €75 million following his Golden Boot victory at the 2014 World Cup.

This move to Nacional, marking his 14th club across 12 countries, is set to be a significant chapter for one of Colombia's most decorated players, who has amassed 25 club trophies and 131 international caps.