Drone warfare in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has escalated, resulting in casualties and destruction on both sides. A Ukrainian drone strike claimed two lives in Russia's Tula region, while Russian attacks on Kyiv's petrol stations killed two and injured eight, according to local officials.

The unrest persists despite recent peace negotiations involving U.S. mediators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who met with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Both nations are intensifying strikes, focusing on logistics and economic hubs crucial to each's war effort.

Notably, Ukrainian drones have targeted Russian e-commerce logistics centers and civilian structures. Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians deliberately, but the destruction continues as another harsh winter approaches, prolonging the conflict triggered by Russia's invasion in February 2022.