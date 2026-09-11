Delhi High Court Urges Swift Resolution of Fire Safety Concerns at RML Hospital
The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi Fire Service to quickly decide on extending fire tower lifts at RML Hospital, crucial for obtaining the Fire NOC. The issue, part of lingering fire-safety deficiencies, impacts the Super Speciality Block. The court seeks updates by September 14, 2026.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has pressed the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) for an expedited decision on extending lift access to the terrace in the Fire Tower of the Super Speciality Block (SSB) at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. This decision is pivotal for obtaining the Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) due to existing fire safety deficiencies.
A Division Bench, consisting of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, stressed the urgency, directing that the issue be considered by a departmental committee or appropriate officer promptly. The decision must be reported to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and noted by the Court at the next hearing date.
This directive comes in response to a public interest litigation filed by Social Jurist, a civil rights group, concerning the operationalisation of the SSB at RML Hospital. The CPWD has highlighted a reduction in fire-safety deficiencies from 20 to three, with the lift issue among the main points. The court awaits an update at the hearing on September 14, 2026.
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