FTSE 100 Rebounds Slightly Amid Oil Price Retreat

London's FTSE 100 saw a minor recovery, gaining 0.45% after a series of declines, as oil prices dipped due to a potential deal involving the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, investors eyed forthcoming U.S. inflation data. Despite the uptick, the index was set for its largest weekly loss since early July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 15:59 IST
FTSE 100 Rebounds Slightly Amid Oil Price Retreat
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In a minor victory, London's FTSE 100 clawed back some of its losses on Friday, posting a 0.45% rise. This came as investors reacted to a drop in oil prices spurred by reports suggesting a possible agreement on the Strait of Hormuz.

The blue-chip index had been declining in the past five sessions, and despite the modest rebound, it remained on course for its worst weekly performance since early July. It appears the market is treading cautiously, with eyes fixed on the imminent release of crucial U.S. inflation data.

The midcap FTSE 250 index also showed signs of slight improvement, advancing 0.36%. However, it too was facing its steepest weekly drop in over four months, illustrating investor anxieties amid ongoing economic uncertainties.

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