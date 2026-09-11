FTSE 100 Rebounds Slightly Amid Oil Price Retreat

In a minor victory, London's FTSE 100 clawed back some of its losses on Friday, posting a 0.45% rise. This came as investors reacted to a drop in oil prices spurred by reports suggesting a possible agreement on the Strait of Hormuz.

The blue-chip index had been declining in the past five sessions, and despite the modest rebound, it remained on course for its worst weekly performance since early July. It appears the market is treading cautiously, with eyes fixed on the imminent release of crucial U.S. inflation data.

The midcap FTSE 250 index also showed signs of slight improvement, advancing 0.36%. However, it too was facing its steepest weekly drop in over four months, illustrating investor anxieties amid ongoing economic uncertainties.