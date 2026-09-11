EU Approves €6.1 Billion Aid for Ukraine Defense

The European Commission on Friday approved an additional €6.1 billion disbursement to Ukraine. This financial aid is specifically allocated for purchasing Patriot air defense missiles and other crucial supplies.

The aid package demonstrates the European Union's steadfast support for Ukraine as it fortifies its defensive capabilities. The funding emphasizes the EU’s commitment to aid Ukraine in strengthening its military resilience.

This development comes amid ongoing tensions and underscores the strategic partnerships in the region aiming to maintain stability and security.