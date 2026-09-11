Tooro Kingdom Succession Standoff: Race Against Time for Prince's Crown

Uganda's Tooro Kingdom faces a heated royal succession dispute following the untimely death of King Oyo Nyimba at age 34. The response from the royal clan to crown his cousin, Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma, has met resistance from Oyo's immediate family who assert his undisclosed son should ascend the throne.

The government is urgently mediating talks between the royal family and the succession committee to ensure a successor is named before King Oyo's burial this Saturday, a ceremonial event anticipated to draw thousands. The future king will inherit not only the throne but considerable estate assets and ongoing government support.

As negotiations continue, uncertainty looms large with no public comments from the Ugandan government. Controversies, regarding the authenticity of the purported heir, persist amidst mourners arriving in Tooro's capital, Fort Portal, to pay their last respects to the popular monarch.