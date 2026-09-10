Turmoil in Tooro: Clash Over Succession to the Throne

The traditional Ugandan kingdom of Tooro is embroiled in a fierce succession battle following the recent death of King Oyo Nyimba. A recent announcement by the royal clan's succession committee named Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma, a news anchor, as the newly appointed king, leading to a sharp family division.

King Oyo's family disputes this decision, citing the late king's will which designates his son as the rightful heir. They allege the military has intervened by removing royal guards and placing the family under house arrest. The identity of King Oyo's son remains undisclosed, fueling tensions within the kingdom.

The Tooro prime minister has called for calm, urging involved parties to adhere to traditional customs and existing law to resolve the dispute. The situation remains fraught, with stakeholders advocating for orderly succession after King Oyo's burial.