Cricket's American Dream: Ricky Ponting's Vision for U.S. Expansion

Ricky Ponting discusses cricket's slow growth in the U.S. but sees potential with inclusion in the 2028 Olympics. He emphasizes the need for grassroots development, noting the U.S. national team's recent successes. Ponting's involvement in Major League Cricket and investment in training facilities aims to expand the sport's popularity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 16:10 IST
Cricket's American Dream: Ricky Ponting's Vision for U.S. Expansion
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Ricky Ponting, the former Australian cricket captain, expressed surprise at the slow growth of cricket in the United States. Despite this, he remains optimistic about the sport's potential, particularly as it gears up to feature in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Ponting, who currently coaches Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket, believes that more grassroots efforts are essential for cricket to thrive. "It's been a slow-burn so far," Ponting told Reuters, highlighting that growth hasn't met his expectations over the past three years.

Still, Ponting sees the U.S. as a promising market, especially with recent successes from the U.S. men's national team. He's actively involved in promoting the sport via investments in Century Cricket Centres, aiming to make cricket appealing to younger audiences and to challenge the dominance of sports like baseball at the scholastic level.

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