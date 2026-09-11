Behind the Smoke: Unraveling the Skyeton Drone Factory Arson Plot

A Latvian man is suspected of attempting arson at a Slovakian drone factory. He was allegedly hired via Telegram and guided by Russian-speaking contacts. While a group claimed responsibility, the Russian embassy denied involvement. The attempted attack is part of broader tensions linked to the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 17:30 IST
Behind the Smoke: Unraveling the Skyeton Drone Factory Arson Plot
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A Latvian individual implicated in an attempted arson at a Slovakian drone facility stated he was recruited through the messaging app Telegram by coordinators, including a Russian speaker, as reported by a Slovak news source. The facility, managed by Skyeton, produces drones for civilian and military applications in Ukraine and beyond, and has suggested Russian involvement.

The Russian embassy in Slovakia has refuted any association with the arson attempt. An obscure group named "Global Citizens Against War 1984" took responsibility and demanded the release of two activists initially apprehended in Slovakia. However, the Slovak Interior Ministry has chosen not to comment on these assertions.

According to court documents cited by www.dennikn.sk, the arsonist was recruited through Telegram and only informed of the target location at the last minute. Police apprehended him close to the factory, arresting others allegedly linked to the plot in Germany and Slovakia, raising concerns about sabotage threats amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

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