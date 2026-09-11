A defense lawyer in New Mexico, Stephen Aarons, found himself in legal trouble after submitting an appeal riddled with fabricated police testimony and false witnesses, all generated by OpenAI's ChatGPT. The state Supreme Court has fined Aarons $5,000 and held him in contempt for the inaccurate court filing.

The justices criticized Aarons for not verifying the AI-generated content, which included imaginary witness testimony. Aarons claimed he used ChatGPT to summarize trial proceedings and did not anticipate the AI's capability to fabricate details.

This incident highlights a growing trend of disciplinary actions against lawyers who rely on AI for court documents without proper verification, raising concerns about the reliability of AI tools in legal practices.