From Village Beginnings to Asian Games: Sunil Kumar's Wrestling Journey

Sunil Kumar, a decorated Greco-Roman wrestler, began his career in his village, driven by a passion to represent India. Despite injuries, he's focused on winning gold at the Asian Games, with future plans for the Olympics. Supported by Inspire Institute of Sport, his journey emphasizes resilience and national pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 17:35 IST
From Village Beginnings to Asian Games: Sunil Kumar's Wrestling Journey
Sunil Kumar. (Photo: IIS). Image Credit: ANI

Sunil Kumar, an athlete in the 87kg Greco-Roman wrestling category, started his journey in his local village, where his initial passion for the sport transformed into a national ambition. His aspirations have grown alongside his career achievements, aimed at representing and bringing honor to India.

As the Asian Games approach, Sunil, already holding a bronze from a previous edition, is singularly focused on securing a gold medal. His preparations have included a rigorous training stint in Uzbekistan alongside top-tier wrestlers, a strategic move to refine his skills against elite competitors.

Despite battling recurring injuries, including a significant knee surgery, Sunil remains undeterred, supported by the Inspire Institute of Sport. He credits the institution for his strong comeback and is already planning strategically for the 2027 Olympic qualifications, driven by the support and expectations of his homeland.

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