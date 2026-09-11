Unsealing Scandal: Brazil's Judiciary Faces Tremors amid Election Tensions

In a significant judicial move, Brazil's Chief Justice Edson Fachin has mandated the unsealing of an investigation into alleged widespread corruption at the now-defunct Banco Master. The investigation purportedly links high-ranking officialsincluding members of Brazil's central bank, politicians, and even Supreme Court members to fraudulent activities.

Justice Andre Mendonca has complied with Fachin's directive, escalating an ongoing institutional crisis that unfolds as the country nears a presidential election. The controversy centers on accusations against Banco Master's former chief executive, Daniel Vorcaro, tied to significant figures in the government and opposition.

The unsealing decision further complicates a heated election race and highlights internal rifts within the Supreme Court. It also emphasizes moves by presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who urges transparency and public disclosure of investigations involving political and judicial entities.