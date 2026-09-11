Norway Mourns the Passing of Princess Astrid

Princess Astrid of Norway, a prominent figure in the country’s royal lineage and an older sister of the recently deceased King Harald, died at the age of 94. The announcement was made by the royal palace, marking a period of mourning for Norway.

Her brother, King Harald, who passed away last month at the age of 89, had ruled for over thirty-five years. Princess Astrid, despite her advanced age, made her final public appearance at his funeral, showing her continued dedication to her family's legacy and public duty.

King Haakon VIII, in a formal statement, commemorated Princess Astrid for her warm and dutiful representation of the Norwegian Royal House throughout her life.