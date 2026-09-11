A Nation Remembers: 25 Years After 9/11

Americans marked the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, where nearly 3,000 victims were honored. Ceremonies took place at Ground Zero, the Pentagon, and Shanksville. The event acts as a reminder of the terrorism's lasting impact on U.S. foreign policy, domestic politics, and societal attitudes toward security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 22:45 IST
A Nation Remembers: 25 Years After 9/11
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On Friday, Americans solemnly observed the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, honoring nearly 3,000 lives lost in a day that altered U.S. history. Ceremonies unfolded across the country, notably at Ground Zero, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, where hijacked planes had struck two decades ago.

The commemoration was led by victims' families, government officials, and military personnel, drawing somber reflections on a tragedy that reshaped domestic and foreign policies. In New York, the names of the victims were read aloud, a poignant recitation that evoked both remembrance and generational grief.

The U.S. continues to grapple with the sweeping aftermath of 9/11, which initiated the 'war on terror' and influenced public perceptions of Muslims. Such anniversaries are critical for educating future generations about the enduring legacy of the attacks, ensuring that those lost are never forgotten.

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