Arizona Takes On L'Oreal Over Hair Relaxer Cancer Risks

Arizona has launched legal action against L'Oreal SA, accusing the cosmetics giant of concealing information about the cancer risks associated with its hair relaxer products. The state alleges that L'Oreal violated consumer protection laws by failing to inform users of potential ovarian and uterine cancer risks linked to the products.

Filed by Arizona Attorney General Kristin Mayes, the lawsuit marks a pioneering move, as Arizona becomes the first state to confront L'Oreal on this issue in court. The suit highlights that L'Oreal targeted its marketing towards African American women, allegedly exploiting social pressures while prioritizing profit. The lawsuit demands penalties, damages, and a mandate for warning labels.

Amidst a backdrop of over 12,000 similar lawsuits consolidated in Chicago, L'Oreal faces increasing scrutiny. The legal battle accelerated following a 2022 National Institutes of Health study that revealed significantly elevated cancer risks among frequent users of these products. As the multidistrict litigation progresses, trials are expected to commence next year.