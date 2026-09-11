Rising Tensions: Houthis Seize Yemen's Strategic Gateway

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have strategically advanced to occupy Perim Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical global shipping corridor. Yemeni government sources reported the retreat, which gives the Houthis increased leverage in the current Middle East conflict.

Control over this strait could provide Iran, the Houthis' ally, with a significant strategic edge against the U.S., potentially disrupting oil supplies and affecting global markets. Saudi Arabia, previously reliant on the Red Sea for oil exports, faces heightened pressure amidst the ongoing regional strife.

In response, Yemeni forces plan a counter-offensive to reclaim territory, while Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has sought support from the U.S. Despite diplomatic efforts being stalled, tensions continue to escalate, affecting global shipping dynamics and international relations.