Delhi Metro's Early Sunday Start for Exams Amid BRICS Traffic Alerts

The Delhi Metro will start services at 6 AM this Sunday to aid students appearing for exams and the general public. With the BRICS Summit in the capital, anticipated traffic diversions have led authorities to advise commuters to use public transport and prepare for potential delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 23:37 IST
Delhi Metro's Early Sunday Start for Exams Amid BRICS Traffic Alerts
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In an effort to accommodate students sitting for exams and the wider public, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that train services will begin at 6 AM on all lines this Sunday. This move comes as part of a larger plan to facilitate smooth transit amid increased travel activity.

The early service resumption is strategically planned for September 13, 2026, coinciding with the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Attendees and locals are urged to plan their journeys accordingly, considering potential traffic disruptions posed by the international event, according to a DMRC post on X.

Delhi Police has issued advisories cautioning commuters about possible traffic regulations during the summit. Citizens are encouraged to follow official channels for live traffic updates, use public transportation when possible, and prepare for delays, especially near travel hubs like airports and train stations.

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