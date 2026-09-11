Delhi Metro's Early Sunday Start for Exams Amid BRICS Traffic Alerts

In an effort to accommodate students sitting for exams and the wider public, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that train services will begin at 6 AM on all lines this Sunday. This move comes as part of a larger plan to facilitate smooth transit amid increased travel activity.

The early service resumption is strategically planned for September 13, 2026, coinciding with the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Attendees and locals are urged to plan their journeys accordingly, considering potential traffic disruptions posed by the international event, according to a DMRC post on X.

Delhi Police has issued advisories cautioning commuters about possible traffic regulations during the summit. Citizens are encouraged to follow official channels for live traffic updates, use public transportation when possible, and prepare for delays, especially near travel hubs like airports and train stations.