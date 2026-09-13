Saffie Osborne's Historic Win in St Leger Stakes

Saffie Osborne etched her name in history by claiming victory aboard Highwayman at the St Leger Stakes in Doncaster, marking a monumental first for female jockeys in British flat racing. This triumph coincides with the 250th anniversary of the competition, historically recognized as the world's oldest flat race.

The race unfolded with Osborne riding the 11-1 outsider Highwayman to a resounding victory, leaving Joseph O'Brien's Enceladus trailing two-and-a-half lengths behind in second place. Amelia Earhart secured the third spot, captivating an audience of 30,000. Osborne expressed her surprise and gratitude, crediting her breakthrough to O'Brien's faith in her potential.

This victory heralds a new chapter in Osborne's career, drawing comparisons to Ireland's Rachael Blackmore, who became the first woman to win the Grand National in 2021. The moment propels Osborne into the echelons of esteemed female athletes changing the face of horse racing.