Courteney Cox's Directorial Return with 'Evil Genius' Thrills TIFF

Courteney Cox returned to the director's chair after a 12-year hiatus with the premiere of her latest film, 'Evil Genius', at the Toronto International Film Festival. This true crime thriller revisits the infamous U.S. pizza bomber case, drawing inspiration from the 2018 Netflix documentary series about the event.

The film stars Academy Award winner Patricia Arquette and 'Stranger Things' actor David Harbour. It marks Cox's directorial debut since 2014's 'Just Before I Go'. Arquette takes on the role of Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong, the mastermind behind a complex robbery plot to hire a hit man.

Courteney Cox commented on her fascination with the dysfunctional relationship between Diehl-Armstrong and Rothstein, the driving force behind the heist. Arquette highlighted her efforts to understand Diehl-Armstrong's motivations, underlying her portrayal of the real-life antagonist who saw herself as justified in her actions.